Nick Wright isn’t much more confident in Cowboys after win over Giants
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Week 9 matchup and explains why he isn't much more confident in the Cowboys Super Bowl aspirations even after their win on Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879