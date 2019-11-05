Nick Wright breaks down why teams passed on drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and breaks down why so many teams passed on the opportunity to draft him in 2018.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879