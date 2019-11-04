Chris Canty: Russell Wilson is a force multiplier for the Seahawks
Video Details
- Chris Canty
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Chris Canty talks about Seattle Seahawks win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and discuss if quarterback Russell Wilson made a case for MVP in his 5 touchdown performance in the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879