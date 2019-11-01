Brian Westbrook believes Eagles need to run the ball to beat Bears defense & Khalil Mack
Brian Westbrook talks about the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 9 matchup and explains what the Eagles offense must do to beat the Bears defense. Eagles are 4-4 on the season.
