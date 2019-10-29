Eric Mangini: Browns have to stop beating themselves before they can beat anyone else
Eric Mangini talks about the Cleveland Browns and discusses if quarterback Baker Mayfield can help the team salvage the season and make the playoffs. The team is 2-5 on the season.
