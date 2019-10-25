Cris Carter spells out why the Warriors won’t be a top-4 playoff seed this season
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors and discusses if the Warriors will miss the playoffs this season. Warriors loss to the Clippers 122-141.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879