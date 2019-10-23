Greg Jennings: Emmanuel Sanders will make an impact for 49ers right away
Greg Jennings talks about the San Francisco 49ers and their acquisition of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and the impact he will make for the team and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
