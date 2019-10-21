Travis Kelce thinks Matt Moore will come in and ‘dice it up’ while Mahomes is out
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Denver Broncos
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Matt Moore
- Nick Wright
- Travis Kelce
-
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about the injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and how the team will move forward with quarterback Matt Moore. Kelce also talks about the performance of the team's defense in Week 7 vs. the Denver Broncos.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879