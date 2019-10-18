Cris Carter believes Patrick Mahomes will learn to adjust his game after his knee injury in Broncos game
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about the knee injury of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and what he will have to going forward to continue to play at a high level.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879