Eric Mangini isn’t shocked Patriots suspended Michael Bennett for conduct – ‘You have to play a role’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Michael Bennett
- Michael Bennett
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
-
Eric Mangini joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the New England Patriots suspending Michael Bennett for detrimental conduct. Hear why Mangini sides with the Pats' decision and what this means for Bennett's future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879