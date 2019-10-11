Nick Wright on Astros-Yankees ALCS: Best team vs. best lineup in baseball
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Nick says it's a battle of the best team in baseball vs. the best lineup in baseball.
