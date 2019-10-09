Cris Carter explains how Packers have improved with Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur and how the two now working together have helped the team improve this season. Packers are 4-1 this season.
