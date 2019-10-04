Cris Carter advises Stefon Diggs complaint is with Kirk Cousins: ‘He wants the ball’
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about the Minnesota VIkings and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. CC believes Diggs' complaint is about the lack of receptions he is receiving from quarterback Kirk Cousins not with the team itself.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.