Nick Wright: There are 2 people in the MVP conversation, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Nick Wright talks about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and explains why he and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are both in the MVP conversation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.