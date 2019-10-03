Nick Wright touches on Aaron Rodgers lack of rapport with his wide receivers without Davante Adams
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Davante Adams
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright talks about the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers lack of rapport with his wide receivers with wide receiver Davante Adams out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.