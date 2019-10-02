Cris Carter explains why Cowboys shouldn’t be alarmed by Dak Prescott’s performance in Week 4
Cris Carter explains why the Dallas Cowboys shouldn't be alarmed by the performance of quarterback Dak Prescott or the play calling of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in Week 4. Dak through 0 touchdowns and 1 interception in the game vs. the Saints.
