Nick Wright believes Kirk Cousins is the Vikings’ weak link — ‘He’s really bad’
Nick Wright explains why the Minnesota Vikings need better production out of quarterback Kirk Cousins in order to be competitive in the NFC. Cousins has thrown for three touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season and the team is 2-2 and last in the NFC North division.
