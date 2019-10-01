Have the Browns turned the corner after defeating Ravens on Sunday? Nick and Cris discuss
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk about the Cleveland Browns and whether the team has turned the corner after their big win against the Baltimore Ravens. Browns are 2-2 and lead the AFC North division.
