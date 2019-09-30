Cris Carter details how Todd Gurley’s limitations marginalized Jared Goff and led to the Rams loss to the Buccaneers

Video Details

Cris Carter talks about the Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup and what led the Rams to their 55-40 loss. CC explains the limitations of running back Todd Gurely's knee put limits on quarterback Jared Goff.

