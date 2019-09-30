Cris Carter details how Todd Gurley’s limitations marginalized Jared Goff and led to the Rams loss to the Buccaneers
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jared Goff
- Jared Goff
- Los Angeles Rams
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Cris Carter talks about the Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup and what led the Rams to their 55-40 loss. CC explains the limitations of running back Todd Gurely's knee put limits on quarterback Jared Goff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.