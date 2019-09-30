Nick Wright: Ravens matchup was biggest of Baker’s young career and he responded brilliantly
Nick Wright explains how Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield playing the best game of his young career helped lead the team to their Week 4 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Browns won the game 40-25 in Baltimore.
