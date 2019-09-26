Eric Mangini and Cris Carter believe Mahomes is not on pace to surpass Brady as the GOAT
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- Tom Brady
-
Eric Mangini talks about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and explains why Mahomes isn't the best quarterback in the NFL right now.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618