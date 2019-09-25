Cris Carter assess why the Bills defense will have tremendous confidence against the Patriots
Video Details
Cris Carter explains why the Buffalo Bills should be confident they can upset the New England Patriots on Sunday. CC explains that the Bills defensive front seven matches up well against the Patriots offensive line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618