Cris and Nick discuss who has the better shot at Rookie of the Year — Kyler Murray or Daniel Jones
Nick Wright and Cris Carter make the Rookie of the Year case for both Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Cris believes Kyler has a slight edge for Rookie of the Year.
