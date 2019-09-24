Nick Wright: Through 3 weeks, Dak Prescott has been one of the best 2 quarterbacks in football behind Patrick Mahomes
Nick Wright explains why the Dallas Cowboys is one of the top teams in the league. Nick believes that quarterback Dak Prescott plays a big role in the team's 3-0 start and is one of the top two quarterbacks in the NFL along with Patrick Mahomes.
