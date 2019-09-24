Nick Wright: Through 3 weeks, Dak Prescott has been one of the best 2 quarterbacks in football behind Patrick Mahomes

Video Details

Nick Wright explains why the Dallas Cowboys is one of the top teams in the league. Nick believes that quarterback Dak Prescott plays a big role in the team's 3-0 start and is one of the top two quarterbacks in the NFL along with Patrick Mahomes.

More Videos »