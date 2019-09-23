Nick Wright is wowed by Lamar Jackson’s spectacular plays in Ravens’ attempted comeback
Nick Wright talks about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his attempted comeback in the team's Week 3 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens fell to the Chiefs 33-28 after Jackson mounted a comeback that fell just short of the win.
