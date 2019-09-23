Nick Wright: Nobody is slowing down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense
Nick Wright talks about the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and explains why no team can slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Chiefs are on pace to be one of the highest scoring offenses in the NFL.
