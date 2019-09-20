Nick and Cris believe the Saints can beat the Seahawks if Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater both play

Video Details

Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk about the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 3 matchup and explain how the Saints can win the game with quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. CC believes Hill will play at least 15 snaps.

