Nick and Cris believe the Saints can beat the Seahawks if Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater both play
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Seattle Seahawks
- Taysom Hill
- Taysom Hill
- Teddy Bridgewater
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk about the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 3 matchup and explain how the Saints can win the game with quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. CC believes Hill will play at least 15 snaps.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618