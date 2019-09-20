Cris Carter explains why the Ravens defense has to play outstanding to beat the Chiefs
Video Details
Cris Carter explains why the Baltimore Ravens defense has to play outstanding in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chiefs are one of the highest scoring offenses in the league and CC believes if the Ravens hold them under 20 points they can win the game.
