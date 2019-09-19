Cris Carter explains why Raiders or Titans would be the best fit for Jalen Ramsey

Nick Wright and Cris Carter list five teams that could use Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey on their team. Ramsey is one of the top cornerbacks in the league and many teams have expressed interest. Nick and CC think the Titans, Eagles, Chargers, Colts and Raiders could all make a bid to acquire him.

