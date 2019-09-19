Cris Carter says Dak Prescott gives Cowboys edge over Eagles in NFC East
Cris Carter talks about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and why he makes the team the best in the NFC East. Cris explains that the Philadelphia Eagles are a more complete team, but Dak is a better quarterback that gives the Cowboys an edge.
