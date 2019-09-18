Nick Wright thinks Jalen Ramsey is the best cornerback in the league
Nick Wright talks about Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and his request to be traded. Kansas City Chiefs are interested and Nick believes Jalen would be a good fit for the team.
