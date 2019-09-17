Nick Wright thinks Jaguars not paying Jalen Ramsey this offseason led to his trade request
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jalen Ramsey
- Jalen Ramsey
- Jared Goff
- Jared Goff
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright explains why the Jacksonville Jaguars decision to not sign cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a contract extension is what led to his request to be traded. Nick believes not paying him is indefensible as Ramsey is as talented as Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Ezekiel Elliott who have all been paid.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618