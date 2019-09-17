Cris Carter: OBJ credits team chemistry for tremendous performance against Jets
Cris Carter talks about Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the team's Week 2 win over the New York Jets. CC spoke with the young pass catcher who credits the team chemistry for his great performance he had in the game.
