Cris Carter: Big Ben’s injury is a turning point for the Steelers
Cris Carter talks about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and why his injury is a turning point for the team. CC expects Big Ben to be out for at least one month so the team will need to step up during his absence.
