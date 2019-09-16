Eric Mangini: If Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown stay with the Patriots they’re going to be difficult to beat
Video Details
Eric Mangini explains why the New England Patriots will be a difficult team to beat in 2019 with wide receivers Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown. Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 43-0 in Week 2 with Brown receiving his first touchdown of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618