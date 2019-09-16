Nick Wright: The controversial call against the Saints in the Rams rematch is just extra salt in the wound

Nick Wright talks about the controversial call in the Saints vs. Rams Week 2 matchup. New Orleans Saints defensive end picked up a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and appeared to score a defensive touchdown, however the referees blew an inadvertent whistle and the touchdown was called back.

