Chris Canty is concerned about the Steelers’ defense but they will be better than in Week 1
Chris Canty expresses his concern about the Pittsburgh Steelers defense but explains why the team's offense will player better than they did in Week 1 vs. the Patriots. Canty believes the team's offense will play better vs. the Seahawks in Week 2.
