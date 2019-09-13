Chris Canty: If Cowboys continue on current trajectory they will be competing for a Super Bowl
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Washington Redskins
-
Chris Canty explain why the Dallas Cowboys will easily win in Week 2 vs. the Washington Redskins. Canty believes quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott will make the team hard to beat this season and lead them towards a Super Bowl.
