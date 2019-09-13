Nick Wright: Cam Newton’s shoulder may be more of an issue than originally anticipated
Video Details
Nick Wright explains why the Carolina Panthers loss in Week 2 should be cause for panic and why QB Cam Newton's shoulder may be more of an issue than originally anticipated.
