Cris Carter: Cam will have to be a pocket passer if Panthers are going to reach their potential
Video Details
Cris Carter explains why Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have to become more of a pocket passer on Thursday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in order to get the win.
