Cris Carter explains why the Steelers offense needs to find an identity
Cris Carter talks about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense and what the team needs to do to improve. Cris believes the team needs to run the ball more with James Conner and not lean as heavily on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
