Nick Wright: Mahomes is going to put the Chiefs in position to score 35 points every week
-
Nick Wright explains why the Kansas City Chiefs will be fine despite the loss of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will continue to throw to tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Sammy Watkins and the team will run the ball with LeSean McCoy.
