Nick Wright thinks Ezekiel Elliott should be eased back into Cowboys offense
Video Details
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright explains why Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott should be eased back into the team's offense. Zeke was limited in Week 1 due to his contract holdout that kept him away from training camp and preseason.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618