Cris Carter thinks Steelers will rebound from Week 1 loss, but worries about their receivers
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- First Things First
- First Things First
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Cris Carter explains why the PIttsburgh Steelers will rebound from their Week 1 loss but why they will continue to struggle throughout the season with their starting wide receivers. Carter believes JuJu Smith-Schuster will struggle taking over as the number one receiver in Pittsburgh.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618