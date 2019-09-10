Nick Wright: Jon Gruden needs to go through a reinvention after the Antonio Brown fiasco
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and how he handled the Antonio Brown situation and what he along with general manager Mike Mayock should do to move on from the situation and keep the team winning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618