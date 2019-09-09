Nick Wright breaks down how penalties and Baker’s interceptions led to the Browns’ Week 1 loss
Nick Wright talks about Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Nick explains how penalties and Baker's interceptions led to their Week 1 loss.
