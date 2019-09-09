Nick Wright: The Chiefs look like a team that can set the all-time scoring record
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk about the performance of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chiefs performed well on offense but the defense still continues to struggle.
