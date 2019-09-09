Nick Wright thinks Antonio Brown’s antics were premeditated to end up with the Patriots
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk about wide receiver Antonio Brown and his release from the Oakland Raiders and agreeing to 1-year deal with the New England Patriots. Hear why Nick believes AB's antics were premeditated to end up in New England.
