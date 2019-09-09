Cris Carter predicts the Patriots will win at least 14 games this season
Cris Carter talks about the New England Patriots' impressive win in Week 1 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hear why CC predicts Tom Brady and the Patriots will win at least 14 games in 2019.
