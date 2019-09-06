Nick Wright believes Zeke will be limited in Week 1 vs. the Giants due to lack of preseason preparation
Video Details
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright explains why Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be limited ito 50-60% of his normal carries in Week 1 vs. the New York Giants due to the lack of training camp and preseason preparation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618